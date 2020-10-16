Can’t find that tune stuck in your head? Just hum it to Google

Google on Thursday announced a range of updates for tools such as Google Search and Google Maps as part of its SearchOn event.

One of the interesting updates coming to Google Search includes hum to search. Google users can try to search for a song on Google Search by simply humming it to the search engine. Google’s AI model will then move on to search and suggest songs that the tune might belong to.

“We’ve all had that experience of having a tune stuck in our head, but can’t quite remember the lyrics. Now, when those moments arise, you just have to hum to search, and our AI models can match the melody to the right song,” Google said.

Users can search a particular song on the latest version of the Google app or through the Google Search widget. They can tap the mic icon and say “what's this song?” or click the “Search a song” button and hum the tune they are looking for, for 10-15 seconds.

They can simply say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune to find the song on Google Assistant.

The feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android.

Users can select the relevant song from the results and get detailed information on the artist and the lyrics along with music videos.

New updates for Google Search

The tech giant also announced a range of AI-driven updates for search. Users will be able to tag specific moments in videos, which can be navigated like “chapters in a book” by viewers.

“Using a new AI-driven approach, we’re now able to understand the deep semantics of a video and automatically identify key moments,” Google said.

“We’ve started testing this technology this year, and by the end of 2020 we expect that 10 per cent of searches on Google will use this new technology,” it added.

The tech major is also improving its AI algorithm to improve its ability to decipher misspellings. It is also expanding its technology to index individual passages from pages and will soon be rolling it out globally.

It will also start rolling out the subtopics capability on search globally. Subtopics help Google understand relevant subtopics within an article and show a wider range of content for users on the search results page.

Google has also introduced various visual updates to Google Lens for Search.

“We’re making it even easier to discover new products as you browse online on your phone. When you tap and hold an image on the Google app or Chrome on Android, Lens will find the exact or similar items and suggest ways to style it. This feature is coming soon to the Google app on iOS,” it said.