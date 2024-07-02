Capgemini will invest ₹1,000 crore in the next three years to set up a 5,000-seat capacity facility in Chennai. The facility, spanning nearly 6 lakh sq ft, will become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. It will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, and AI, says a release.

The facility to be set up at Sipcot, Siruseri, will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centres and specialised onboarding rooms. The facility is slated for completion in April 2027.

Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini, said, “We are delighted to commence the construction of our new facility in Chennai. This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. As a leader that is shaping the future of industry, we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities. This expansion demonstrates our strategic vision and commitment to collaborating with local government efforts to drive the country’s economic growth.”

“Chennai is rapidly emerging as a top global destination for investments in technology, as evidenced by the fast pace of office space absorption in the city. This world-class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030,” said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the release.