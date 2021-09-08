Capillary Technologies acquires Persuade

Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, has acquired customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. This marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally.

Capillary’s SaaS platform claims to have established brand relationships with over 500 million customers across multiple industries including apparel, fashion, luxury and lifestyle, food and beverage, supermarkets, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods and durables. Capillary works with 10 Global Fortune 500 companies like GSK, HP among others.

Geographical reach

Capillary’s acquisition of Persuade will further extend its presence in North America. Persuade’s expertise in digital capabilities and its loyalty platform will complement Capillary’s capabilities and help them deliver solutions for new verticals like airlines, automotive, and healthcare.

Persuade is a profitable company serving various Fortune 500 brands and claims to have grown 300 per cent in CY2020 and has already surpassed its CY2020 revenues during the first six months of CY2021.

“Persuade’s Founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystalised their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies including Persuade. Together, Persuade and Capillary will strive for excellence in the global loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.

Adding to this, John Tschida, Founder and Managing Partner of Persuade said, “Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers.”

Post-pandemic, companies worldwide are busy reinventing loyalty strategies, and this especially involves adapting to the meteoric growth in digital and online customers sparked by rolling lockdowns and less accessible brick-and-mortar business.

Capillary Technologies has presence across the US, India, SEA, Middle East and China. Founded in 2008, the platform has worked with over 400 enterprises including brands like Aditya Birla Fashion, Arvind Group, Asics, PUMA, KFC, Pizza Hut, VF Corporation, HP, Jotun, Corteva, Landmark Group and many more from sectors like apparel & fashion, lifestyle, luxury, food and beverage, hypermarkets, hospitality, fuel retail, FMCG and consumer durables. The company is backed by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Capital, and Filter Capital.