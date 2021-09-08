Capillary Technologies acquires Persuade

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, has acquired customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. This marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally.
Capillary’s SaaS platform claims to have established brand relationships with over 500 million customers across multiple industries including apparel, fashion, luxury and lifestyle, food and beverage, supermarkets, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods and durables. Capillary works with 10 Global Fortune 500 companies like GSK, HP among others.
Capillary’s acquisition of Persuade will further extend its presence in North America. Persuade’s expertise in digital capabilities and its loyalty platform will complement Capillary’s capabilities and help them deliver solutions for new verticals like airlines, automotive, and healthcare.
Persuade is a profitable company serving various Fortune 500 brands and claims to have grown 300 per cent in CY2020 and has already surpassed its CY2020 revenues during the first six months of CY2021.
“Persuade’s Founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystalised their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies including Persuade. Together, Persuade and Capillary will strive for excellence in the global loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.
Adding to this, John Tschida, Founder and Managing Partner of Persuade said, “Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers.”
Post-pandemic, companies worldwide are busy reinventing loyalty strategies, and this especially involves adapting to the meteoric growth in digital and online customers sparked by rolling lockdowns and less accessible brick-and-mortar business.
Capillary Technologies has presence across the US, India, SEA, Middle East and China. Founded in 2008, the platform has worked with over 400 enterprises including brands like Aditya Birla Fashion, Arvind Group, Asics, PUMA, KFC, Pizza Hut, VF Corporation, HP, Jotun, Corteva, Landmark Group and many more from sectors like apparel & fashion, lifestyle, luxury, food and beverage, hypermarkets, hospitality, fuel retail, FMCG and consumer durables. The company is backed by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Capital, and Filter Capital.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...