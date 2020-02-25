Caratlane ties up with AI startup wesense.ai to improve customer experience

Omnichannel jeweller CaratLane has tied up with AI startup, wesense.ai, to enhance the customer experience at its retail stores.

Caratlane will use wesense.ai’s proprietary AI-powered video analytics product, which will help it in planning effective marketing campaigns and improving sales conversion.

Sankara Srinivasan – Founder, CEO of wesense.ai said: “Due to the lack of accurate and actionable data, physical retailers are often at a disadvantage when competing with online players. We aim to democratise visual information for retailers without adding capital expenditure."

"By using cameras and other available resources at our stores, wesense.ai provides us real-time data, which helps us make better decisions regarding inventory, staffing and promotions," said Atul Sinha, SVP-retail, CaratLane.

