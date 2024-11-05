The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of shares of STT GDC Pte. Ltd (STT GDC) by Ruby Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (Ruby Asia) and Singtel Interactive Pte. Ltd (Singtel).

This approval is subject to compliance with certain voluntary commitments the parties submit.

STT GDC is a data centre provider with a global platform, operating across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

STT GDC is present in India through its indirect subsidiary, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India). STT GDC India provides data centre colocation services across several metropolitan areas.

Ruby is a special purpose vehicle indirectly wholly owned by investment funds, vehicles, and/or accounts advised and managed by KKR & Co. Inc subsidiaries.

Singtel is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel Telecommunications Limited, a public listed company incorporated in Singapore.

The Singtel group is an Asian communications technology group that operates connectivity, digital infrastructure, and digital businesses and has a presence in Asia, Australia, and Africa.

STT GDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd, a Singapore-headquartered group active in communications and media, data centres and infrastructure technologies businesses globally.