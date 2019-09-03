Info-tech

CCI clears Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran Technologies

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

Fair trade regulator CCI has cleared the proposed acquisition of Altran Technologies SA by Capgemini. In June 2019, Capgemini and Altran announced that they have entered into an agreement for latter’s acquisition through a takeover bid at a price of €14 per share, amounting to a total deal amount of €3.6 billion. “The agreement is unanimously recommended and approved by the boards of directors of Capgemini and Altran,” Altran had said in a statement dated June 24.

The Competition Commission of India in a tweet on Tuesday said it “approves acquisition of sole control over Altran Technologies SA by Capgemini.”

