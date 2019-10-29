Competition panel orders investigation against MakeMyTrip, Oyo for alleged malpractices

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation against online travel platform MakeMyTrip (MMT)-GoIbibo and Oyo for abuse of dominant position after it received a complaint from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).
In December last year, FHRAI had sent separate letters to MMT and Goibibo highlighting the grievances of their members against the alleged malpractices of MMT, including predatory pricing, charging of exorbitant commissions from hotels, registering and providing illegal and unlicensed bed and breakfast on its platform and misrepresentation.
The hotel industry body also mentioned that the merger of MMT and GoIbibo has led to their dominance in the relevant market of OTA(s), which has empowered MMT-Go to operate independently of the competitive forces prevailing in the relevant market.
"It has been alleged that MMT-Go has imposed a term in the contract with hotels whereby the latter is not allowed to sell its room at any other platform or on its own online portal at a price below which it is being offered on MMT-Go’s platforms," the CCI order stated adding that "prima facie" MMT-Go appears to be dominant in the relevant market.
FHRAI has also submitted that OYO facilitates and markets budget accommodation on its platform. It has approximately 18,752 hotels registered on its platform across all major cities in India and its market share for supply of rooms priced below ₹ 2000 is 28 per cent and for rooms priced below ₹ 1000 is 67 per cent which clearly shows that it has gained a competitive advantage and has secured a position of dominance in the relevant market, the hotel industry body alleged.
The rate of the commissions levied by MMT and OYO on the hotels are similar, which ranges between 40-45 per cent. According to FHRAI's submission, these platforms are stated to be giving discounts simultaneously which, shows "some meeting of minds between them with respect to charging exorbitant commission and providing deep discounts."
