CCI orders probe into Apple’s App Store business model

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday ordered an investigation into Apple’s business practices for suspected violation of several provisions of Section 26(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. The Commission has asked the Director General (DG) to investigate and submit a report within 60 days of receiving the order.
The order came in response to a complaint filed by Rajasthan-based NGO Together We Fight Society in August, alleging that the tech giant has been misusing its dominant position by charging 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases and sale of digital goods and services via its App Store ecosystem. It also charged the company with employing anti-competitive practices.
Apple declined to comment when BusinessLine reached out.
The CCI order noted, “Apple has sought an opportunity for a preliminary conference hearing before the Commission prior to passing an order. However, the Commission, based on the information available on record (including the submissions made by Apple), is prima facie convinced that a case is made out for directing an investigation by the DG. Apple would be at liberty to make further submissions before the DG during the investigation wherein the same would be appropriately examined,” it added.
The DG will be able access both confidential and non-confidential submissions of Apple made earlier in response to the NGO’s allegations.
The CCI is of the view that mandatory use of Apple’s IAP for paid apps and in-app purchases restrict the choice available to app developers to select a payment processing system, given the high commissions charged by Apple. It also noted that Apple’s proprietary apps are competing with third party apps on the iOS platform and the allegedly high fee would increase costs for the competitors in downstream markets across music and video streaming, e-books, etc.
The investigation would further check if Apple has access to the data collected from the users of its downstream competitors which would enable it to improve its own services, while the competitors may not have access to this information.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...