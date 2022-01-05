CCI to complete investigation against Google Play in 60 days

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has told the Karnataka High Court that it will complete the ongoing investigation against Google within 60 days. This submission was made by Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing on behalf of the competition watchdog. Google also confirmed to the Court its cooperation with the investigation and the withdrawal of its petition.
In December, Google had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking interim relief from the ongoing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on implementing new Play Store policies.
The probe follows the start-up industry body, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) petitioning the CCI in October, asking for interim relief from several categories of the new policy by Google Play, including 30 per cent merchant commission on sale of digital goods and services, mandatory use of Google’s payment gateway, restricting the use of other payment gateways that charge commissions of up to 5 per cent. In its petition, Google wanted the CCI to follow “due process including provision of adequate response time, in the absence of any urgency.”
Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director, ADIF said: “Google’s consistent attempts throughout have been to implement their mandatory PlayStore billing policy and to also delay or evade any antitrust indictment. By conveying to the Court that the CCI is expected to complete their investigation in 60 days, the antitrust regulator has essentially checkmated Google’s attempt to delay the overall antitrust investigation process by exploiting legal challenges.”
“The commission is of the prima facie view that such a policy is unfair as it restricts the ability of app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice. We now look forward to the CCI report that is slated to be released in 60 days as was conveyed to the high court today,” he added.
A Google spokesperson said, "We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing before the Karnataka High Court and welcome the CCI’s recognition that there is no need to proceed with ADIF’s request for interim orders, and that the CCI will instead focus on completing its ongoing factual investigation. As we have said previously, we will continue to cooperate with the CCI’s investigative process."
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...