Celcom expands partnership with TCS for digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that Malaysian telecommunications provider Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) has expanded their partnership to transform its core business support systems (BSS) using TCS HOBS™ and TCS TwinX™ hosted on Microsoft Azure.

With this transformation project, TCS will enable Celcom to enhance its digital and platform positioning by adopting and integrating a microservices-enabled modular digital BSS core based on cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, business intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. This also enables Celcom to access real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs, and optimised operations.

Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Operations Officer (Technology), Celcom Axiata Berhad said: “Celcom continues its modernization journey by transforming our business operations by incorporating new technology to deliver awesome experiences to our customers. This includes enhancing Celcom’s data analytics abilities, reducing time to market, ensuring seamless customer experiences across all Celcom touchpoints. Celcom is proud to continue its collaboration with TCS as they have the right expertise in cutting-edge solutions, deep industry knowledge and good delivery capabilities.”

Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media, and Information Services, TCS added, “The combinatorial capabilities of TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX will provide Celcom with real time product and pricing strategy guidance, collaborative ideation and experimentation, single touch federation, and enable competitive differentiation.”

TCS HOBS is a plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device, and data management, offered in a software as a service (SaaS) model.

TCS TwinX is an AI and digital twin-based simulator to construct hypotheses, model entities and test business decision outcomes in a virtual A/B testing mode, helping predict and simulate future behaviour of entities for achieving holistic business goals.