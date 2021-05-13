Cellular operators’ body writes to CMs to prioritise vaccination for telecom workers

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Following up its request to the Health Ministry, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) on Thursday said it has written to Chief Ministers and Health Secretaries of States urging them to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for ‘telecom warriors’.
The representative body for the telecommunications industry, said the telecom field force ensures that telecommunications infrastructure is always operational, which in turn helps keep the economy running.
It has sought the support of the State governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and others to consider telecom field employees as ‘frontline workers’ and put them on the priority list for vaccination.
The industry body thanked the Goa, Uttarakhand and Ladakh governments for categorising telecom personnel as frontline workers and vaccinating them on priority.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic ‘telecom warriors’ have kept people connected. The sector has been instrumental in ensuring access to healthcare services, work-from-home and online education. I urge the State governments to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for the frontline workforce of telecom providers and ensure that India remains operational even as we fight this global pandemic,” S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said.
Telephone and Internet services fall in the ‘Essential Services’ category in line with the directives issued by the Central and State governments, he said, adding that as the nation fights the pandemic, the telecom industry has stepped up and ensured availability and continuity of telecom operations throughout the country.
“These ‘telecom warriors’ are keeping us connected during isolation and has catered to increased demand and enabled provision of seamless services. It is impossible for people to function – conduct everyday business, bank, learn, utilise telehealth services and simply communicate, all while minimising exposure – if the frontline workers had not been at the forefront,” he added.
Recently, Kochhar had written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Health Ministry urging them to consider telecom field workers as frontline workers and vaccinate them at the earliest. DoT Secretary, Anshu Prakash, had also written to the Health Ministry for the same, but there has been no development on that yet.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...