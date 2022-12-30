Celonis, a process mining and execution management software provider, in a bid to expand its operations in India, plans to hire 900 employees in three years, have a direct market presence, and deploy the $100 million investment earmarked earlier for the region.

Malhar Kamdar, Chief Customer Officer, Celonis told businessline “Expanding in Indian market is a natural extension as various large scale companies have a presence here and India’s talent market is huge. Our ‘Centre of Excellence’ here represents all the functions from engineering operations, finance, HR, team services and support, etc, and we plan to expand further.”

Business processes

Celonis launched its operations in India in November 2021. It currently has 100 employees. Globally, it offers software as a service (SaaS) to improve business processes, and identify and plug hidden inefficiencies. The company says it has over 1,300 customers and has partnered with global brands like IBM, ABB, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Deutsche Bank, among others. The company is currently valued at $11 billion and operates out of 20 offices and has over 3,000 employees globally.

Although it has a wide customer base globally, in India, it sells its offering to its partner ecosystem. Going forward, Kamdar says, Celonis will expand its direct market presence in India in the near future. “We have been focused on the US and EU markets, but we plan to have a direct presence in Asian markets starting with India in the next 24 to 36 months. The CoE in India will be a springboard for us to expand in other Asian markets,” Kamdar said.

Partnerships

Celonis will be hiring 900 employees in the next three years and is examining expanding in other cities like Hyderabad and Pune, in addition to its presence in Bengaluru, according to Kamdar. The company had earlier earmarked $100 million for investments in India. Kamdar said Celonis will be making investments to expand its employee presence, partnership with academia, and also potential acquisitions of companies that would complement its technology.

The company has collaborated with 156 academic institutions and has also signed memorandums with five State governments to conduct skilling programs for students. It aims to empower students with a variety of educational products and services for process mining.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit