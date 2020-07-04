Centre launches AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

With an objective to support and build a strong ecosystem for Indian Apps, the Centre on Saturday launched AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to realise Prime Minister's vision of Digital India.

The challenge will be available on innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge from Saturday and the last date of submission of entries is July 18. The applicants need to apply online with their proposals by registering and logging on to the MyGov portal, a government statement said.

Initiated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog the challenge is open to all Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups.

“This is to help realise the vision of Prime Minister for building a Digital India and using digital technologies for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” it said.

The challenge will run in two tracks. The focus of the Track 1 App Innovation Challenge, being launched is to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class App in their respective categories.

This Innovation Challenge, with various cash awards and incentives of featuring Apps on Leader Boards, seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world.

The mantra is to Make in India for India and the world. This shall be completed in a month, it said.

A specific Jury for each track with experts from Private Sector & Academia will evaluate the entries received. Shortlisted Apps will be given awards and will also feature on Leader boards for information of citizens. The Centre will also adopt suitable Apps, guide them to maturity and list on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Subsequent to this App Innovation Challenge, Track 2 of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge would also be launched that will seek to identify Indian start ups/ entrepreneurs/companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications. This track will run for a longer course of a time, details of which shall be provided separately.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge Track 1 is being launched in eight broad categories -- Office Productivity & Work from Home; Social Networking; E-Learning; Entertainment; Health & Wellness; Business including Agritech and Fin-tech; News and Games.

There may be several sub categories within each category, it added.