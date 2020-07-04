Centre launches AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
With an objective to support and build a strong ecosystem for Indian Apps, the Centre on Saturday launched AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to realise Prime Minister's vision of Digital India.
The challenge will be available on innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge from Saturday and the last date of submission of entries is July 18. The applicants need to apply online with their proposals by registering and logging on to the MyGov portal, a government statement said.
Initiated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog the challenge is open to all Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups.
“This is to help realise the vision of Prime Minister for building a Digital India and using digital technologies for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” it said.
The challenge will run in two tracks. The focus of the Track 1 App Innovation Challenge, being launched is to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class App in their respective categories.
This Innovation Challenge, with various cash awards and incentives of featuring Apps on Leader Boards, seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world.
The mantra is to Make in India for India and the world. This shall be completed in a month, it said.
A specific Jury for each track with experts from Private Sector & Academia will evaluate the entries received. Shortlisted Apps will be given awards and will also feature on Leader boards for information of citizens. The Centre will also adopt suitable Apps, guide them to maturity and list on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).
Subsequent to this App Innovation Challenge, Track 2 of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge would also be launched that will seek to identify Indian start ups/ entrepreneurs/companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications. This track will run for a longer course of a time, details of which shall be provided separately.
The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge Track 1 is being launched in eight broad categories -- Office Productivity & Work from Home; Social Networking; E-Learning; Entertainment; Health & Wellness; Business including Agritech and Fin-tech; News and Games.
There may be several sub categories within each category, it added.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...