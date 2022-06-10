Centre of Excellence in Cyber-verse inaugurated at Mysuru

The Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Cyber-verse, located at Mysuru was inaugurated at Vikasa Soudha, in Bengaluru.

Cyber-verse is a not-for-profit organization set up by Bherunda Foundation, Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), and Mysore Royal Academy (MYRA) school of business. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission is supporting this initiative to promote the Mysuru cluster as a cyber security hub.

The Cyber-verse will provide capacity building, training, simulation, and R&D in the cyber security domain to create a talent pool of experts and to carve out Karnataka as the country’s epicentre for this innovation and research.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairman, Bherunda Foundation, said, “synergizing the efforts of our Bherunda Foundation with the government of Karnataka’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative, through the Center for Excellence in Cyber Security, we aim to create a sustainable and growth-driving ecosystem, wherein a business can transcend their ideas to reality, and catalyze entrepreneur success.”

“We are confident that this Centre for Excellence in Cyber security at Mysuru will propel Karnataka to become a frontrunner for cyber security services and technologies the world over,” said Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology-Biotechnology, and Science and Technology of Karnataka. The emerging hub of cyber security - Mysuru, will be serving as a gateway to deep tech to the students, startups, industry and academia, he added.

The COE Cyber Security Cyber-verse, Mysuru is spread over about 4,000 sq. ft area with a Phygital Lab - that can train 50 students, in more than 200 cyber-security scenarios and themes related to practical applicability, SOC simulator, Virtual Labs that includes more than 1.5 million malware available for the start-up ecosystem to test the robustness of their products and services, policy & research wing - to focus on developing various policies based on cyber security.