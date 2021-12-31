Centre sets up task forces to explore 6G development

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
The Government of India has set up multiple task forces to explore technological innovations and various commercial use cases for 6G. These task forces consist of multiple members of acedemia, government, and the industry.
Under the 6G Technology Innovation Group, set up by the Department of Telecommunications on Monday, these task forces will be constituted to provide inputs.
The task forces include members from IITs, IISc, Ministry of Electronics Information and Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Defence, as well as prominent industry players including Qualcomm, Samsung, Ericsson, Infosys, and COAI to name a few.
The government will be setting up four task forces, the first for Multiplatform Next Generation Networks, chaired by Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi Director of IIT Madras. He was also a major contributor in the development of indigenous 5G standard, 5Gi. There will also be a Spectrum Policy task force headed by Professor Abhay Karandikar. The remaining task forces will look at 6G-enabled solutions along with devices.
These task forces have to contribute to a white paper on 6G, regarding the mission, objective and structure on the next gen technology. They also aim to contribute in International Mobile Telecommunications Standard, IMT 2030. This is the next generation set of standards set up by international institutions to look into the development of 6G.
