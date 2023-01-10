Ceremorphic, a US-based fabless silicon and system development company with an R&D facility in Hyderabad, has announced a new business model for the high-performance computing (HPC) industry.

Based on its work in developing chips of 5 nanometer (nm) and less for AI supercomputing and other HPC applications, the company is offering its IP and design knowhow to develop advanced integrated circuits (IC) for select customers.

“The development cycle for advanced, lower geometry silicon devices is lengthy and costly due to the complex IP and expertise required. To solve this problem, we have been working on infrastructure IP for high-performance AI supercomputing for many years,” Venkat Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic, said.

Mattela is in Hyderabad to attend the VLSI (very large-scale integration) Conference on Tuesday.

The company says it successfully tested its design methodology with a 5 nm device in 2022. It has also developed new methods for connectivity, advanced analog technology and algorithms, and AI applications to address HPC development challenges through cost-effective solutions, it says.

“The combination of Ceremorphic’s silicon and software technology with its own product development expertise gives us a unique position to offer this model to high-end system developers in the AI, machine learning and HPC space,” Mattela said.

“Increasing trend towards developing custom silicon by a system company, coupled with the design complexity of silicon in advanced geometries provides an opportunity for capable silicon companies to capture the value for their efforts,” Subhasish Mitra, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Computer Science at Stanford University, said in a statement.