CerraCap Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners join hands for new growth opportunities

California-based CerraCap Ventures and Bengaluru-based Exfinity Venture Partners have entered into a global partnership, combining CerraCap’s ‘Sales & Scale model’ with Exfinity’s stated vision to help build and scale global enterprise start-ups leveraging the Indo-US corridor.

Investment focus

CerraCap and Exfinity’s core investment focus will be trained on Cyber Security, HealthTech, Logistics, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning which includes deep learning and underpins many recent advances in other AI technologies. “With Exfinity’s understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise and agile collaborative approach uniquely compliment how CerraCap operates. We believe this facilitates an extraordinary opportunity for expansion of right global investments for leading technology products and platform” said Saurabh Ranjan, founder and CEO, CerraCap Ventures, in a statement.

Cutting-edge innovation

Enterprise start-ups can leverage the CerraCap - Exfinity partnership to create frugal but cutting-edge innovation in India and take products to market in the US. Given that Exfinity is domiciled in India and CerraCap in the US, portfolio companies will benefit from their expertise at both ends of the Indo-US corridor to build companies with optimum capital and greater access to global markets.

“Partnering with CerraCap Ventures will allow us to provide the very best business program and portfolio strategies on which we will conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms. At present CerraCap and Exfinity have a common investment in AgShift, an AgricultureTech firm based in California and are looking to co-invest in a second US-based HealthTech company soon. Investments are one part of our partnership, but we are also looking at deals and to help companies scale on both sides of the corridor” said Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner and CIO of Exfinity.

Exfinity Venture Partners is an early-stage Venture Capital Fund registered with SEBI as a Category I AIF. It is founded by industry veterans - TV Mohandas Pai, Girish Paranjpe, Deepak Ghaisas and Rajiv Kuchhal, who have strong operating backgrounds. The fund focuses on Enterprise Tech investments at pre–Series A, Series A stage and is now raising its third fund with a targeted size of ₹500 crore.