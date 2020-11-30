CerraCap Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners join hands for new growth opportunities

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
California-based CerraCap Ventures and Bengaluru-based Exfinity Venture Partners have entered into a global partnership, combining CerraCap’s ‘Sales & Scale model’ with Exfinity’s stated vision to help build and scale global enterprise start-ups leveraging the Indo-US corridor.
CerraCap and Exfinity’s core investment focus will be trained on Cyber Security, HealthTech, Logistics, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning which includes deep learning and underpins many recent advances in other AI technologies. “With Exfinity’s understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise and agile collaborative approach uniquely compliment how CerraCap operates. We believe this facilitates an extraordinary opportunity for expansion of right global investments for leading technology products and platform” said Saurabh Ranjan, founder and CEO, CerraCap Ventures, in a statement.
Enterprise start-ups can leverage the CerraCap - Exfinity partnership to create frugal but cutting-edge innovation in India and take products to market in the US. Given that Exfinity is domiciled in India and CerraCap in the US, portfolio companies will benefit from their expertise at both ends of the Indo-US corridor to build companies with optimum capital and greater access to global markets.
“Partnering with CerraCap Ventures will allow us to provide the very best business program and portfolio strategies on which we will conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms. At present CerraCap and Exfinity have a common investment in AgShift, an AgricultureTech firm based in California and are looking to co-invest in a second US-based HealthTech company soon. Investments are one part of our partnership, but we are also looking at deals and to help companies scale on both sides of the corridor” said Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner and CIO of Exfinity.
Exfinity Venture Partners is an early-stage Venture Capital Fund registered with SEBI as a Category I AIF. It is founded by industry veterans - TV Mohandas Pai, Girish Paranjpe, Deepak Ghaisas and Rajiv Kuchhal, who have strong operating backgrounds. The fund focuses on Enterprise Tech investments at pre–Series A, Series A stage and is now raising its third fund with a targeted size of ₹500 crore.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...