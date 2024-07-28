The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team ( CERT-In) has issued an advisory warning about potential fishing attacks against users impacted by the recent global Microsoft outage.

These attacks could “entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data leak,” the CERT-IN said.

The phishing attackers also are distributing ‘Trojan’ malware pretending as recovery tools and these attack campaigns could entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data loss, the CERT-In cautioned.

Microsoft recently said that about 8.5 million Windows devices machines were affected by the outage.

A simple update conducted by Microsoft’s cybersecurity partner, CrowdStrike impacted IT systems globally including India where several businesses and individuals reported that their Windows devices had crashed and were unable to reboot. This was one of the biggest IT disruptions in recent years, knocking out banks, airlines and businesses globally.

CERT-In said that there are reports of an ongoing “phishing campaign” targeting CrowdStrike users leveraging the outage to conduct “malicious” activities.