CES 2021: Samsung debuts Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV displays

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its 2021 portfolio of Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV displays at its virtual first look event ahead of CES 2021.

Samsung, in its first ever virtual CES, was set to unveil its vision of the new normal dubbed ‘Better Normal for All,’ Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, had said in an editorial.

“We’re advancing our AI-infused technologies to enable you to do more than ever, and we cannot wait to show you how robotics will support us on the journey to a Better Normal,” Seung said.

AI, deep learning tech

The company introduced the Neo QLED display technology to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models.

It also introduced the Quantum Mini LED technology controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor optimised for Neo QLED.

The Quantum Mini LED is designed to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps for a more precise and immersive HDR experience, the company said.

The Neo Quantum Processor uses up to 16 different neural network models, “each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology,” to optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality. It will also enhance audio for Samsung devices.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K also features a new Infinity One Design for a “nearly” bezel-less screen. The device will also come with new cable management system dubbed Slim One Connect box.

Audio features for the 2021 Neo QLED 8K include Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro and SpaceFit Sound.

Range of smart features

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models will also offer a range of other smart features, including Samsung Health’s Smart Trainer feature, a Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar, Google Duo support and PC on TV.

The Smart Trainer feature facilitates home workouts with real time tracking. Super Ultrawide GameView gives players the option to play at an ultrawide 32:9 display ratio. Game Bar lets players monitor and adjust various aspects of play, including switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset.

With Google Duo support, consumers can initiate a video call that up to 32 people can join.

With Google Duo app, users can make video calls directly through an optional USB-connected smart camera solution that will follow their movements. It will automatically zoom in and out.

The PC on TV feature on Samsung devices will allow consumers to connect a PC to the TV.

Apart from this, Samsung will also make Micro LED available in a traditional TV form factor for the first time.

“Available in 110’’, 99’’, and smaller sizes by the end of the year, the new MICRO LED line uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilised in conventional displays,” Samsung said.

Samsung’s Smart TV features will also leverage the new MICRO LED line’s massive screen. The new MICRO LED’s audio experience includes Majestic Sound technology. It will deliver 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker, Samsung said.

Enhancements

It will also be making enhancements to its 2021 Lifestyle TV line. The 2021 version builds on The Frame’s legacy. The Frame will be half as thin compared to its predecessors. It will come with attachable bezel options in five colour options and two different customizable styles — Modern and Beveled.

Users can also opt for subscription to The Frame’s all-new Art Store. Samsung’s new AI-based auto-curation technology will help better analyses of individual consumer preferences to recommend artwork.