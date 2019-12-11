Info-tech

Chandrayaan-2, Pulwama: Most discussed topics on Twitter in 2019

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Hashtags such as #article370 and #ayodhyaverdict came fifth and ninth in the list, respectively

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 was one among the most discussed topics in India during 2019. In fact, this topic also ruled discussions on Twitter during 2019.

Twitter, which has released ‘#ThisHappened: 2019’s Biggest Moments in India on Twitter’, mentioned that #chandrayaan2 was the most-tweeted about hashtags in India in 2019.

It came second in the list of most-tweeted about hashtags in India after #loksabhaelections2019.

Twitter said that ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to land the world’s first robotic rover on the moon’s south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A tweet from NASA (@NASA) commending ISRO became one of the top 10 most retweeted tweets in 2019 by Indians on the service, it said.

The conversations with the hashtag #pulwama on the terrorist attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district came fourth in the list of most-tweeted about hashtags after Cricket World Cup’s #cwc19 hashtag.

The hashtags such as #article370 (based on the Twitter conversations on the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and #ayodhyaverdict (based on the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya dispute) came fifth and ninth in the list, respectively.

Golden tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) tweet celebrating BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of 2019, making it the ‘Golden Tweet’ in India. As on December 11, this tweet had 1.18 lakh retweets and 4.21 lakh likes.

 

In sports, the Indian cricket captain Vikat Kohli (@imVkohli) wished MS Dhoni (@msdhoni) on his birthday with a picture of the duo together. This became the most retweeted tweet in the world of sports.

 

Tamil film actor Vijay’s (@actorvijay) tweet sharing the poster of his film #bigil became the tweet to receive the most retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall.

Most-mentioned

Twitter also came out with the list of top-10 most-mentioned handles in sectors such as entertainment, sports, and politics and governments. Most mentioned accounts were ranked by number of unique authors discussing on Twitter from January 1 to November 15 of 2019.

In the entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan), Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar), and Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) were the top three most-mentioned handles (male); and Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha), Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma), and Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) were the top three most-mentioned handles (female).

In sports, the cricketers Virat Kohli (@imVkohli), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni), and Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) were the first three most-mentioned handles (male); and PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1), Hima Das (@HimaDas8), and Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) were the first three most-mentioned handles (female).

In politics, Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi), and Amit Shah (@AmitShah) were the top three most-mentioned handles (male); and Smriti Irani (@smritiirani), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi), and late Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) were the top three most-mentioned handles (female).

