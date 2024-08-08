Charles Schwab, a US-based financial services company, will set up its first Technology Development Centre in Hyderabad.

The company has taken this decision following talks between the company’s senior leadership and the visiting Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Senior Schwab executives Dennis Howard and Rama Bokka took part in the discussions held at the company’s headquarters in Dallas on Thursday.

The Chief Minister assured the company that the government would facilitate the establishment of the centre in Hyderabad by making relevant talent available to help the company ramp up its operations.

“Charles Schwab is currently awaiting the final approvals for announcing detailed insights into the upcoming centre and deputing a team to India for officially establishing the Technology Centre in Hyderabad,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.