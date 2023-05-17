OpenAI has announced the rollout of new features to ChatGPT Plus beta users, including ChatGPT plugins and internet access. The latest improvement allows the platform to generate more updated information for searches.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT plugins allow users to enable OpenAI third-party partners to insert their products into ChatGPT. According to reports, the plugin system was first introduced in March and allows the AI to use more than 70 third-party services, including Instacart, Expedia, and OpenTable.

OpenAI said in a blog post, “Developers have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases.”

Also read: How to link Aadhaar to EPF on UMANG

How to access ChatGPT plugins

Open ChatGPT.

Head to the settings menu.

If the feature is available to you, you will see a ‘beta features’ section.

Enable plugins or browsing.

Also read: How to use Google Bard AI

The company has confirmed that the feature is rolled out to all ChatGPT plus subscribers without a waitlist. However, if users do not see “beta features” in the settings, they should appear by May 20, 2023.

To create a plugin, users will have to signup for the developer waitlist. “The code interpreter plugin, made by OpenAI, is currently in Alpha and not widely accessible. There is no waitlist. If the code interpreter becomes available, it will show up under the “Beta features” setting,” the company added.

This AI technology has transformed the lives of individuals in various ways. Experts have been exploring ChatGPT usage in various fields. Earlier, a Reddit user asked the generative AI technology to create a CV on his behalf to apply for job openings. In April, OpenAI disclosed plans to launch a new subscription tier for ChatGPT called ChatGPT Business.