Freshworks and Chargebee - both Chennai-headquartered Software as a Service (SaaS) companies - do transact with Silicon Valley Bank, but have very minimal exposure with it.

After the bank’s collapse last week, there were speculations in the social media that both these SaaS companies could have large exposure with the bank.

“We do not have disruption. We have considered alternatives and we have covered these aspects through active treasury management that has been in place for some time,” Chargebee’s CEO and Co-Founder Krish Subramanian told businessline, when asked if the company was affected due to the bank’s collapse.

“We have been diversified across banks and while we do work with SVB. We do not have much exposure, except for regular transactional activities which we are moving to other banks,” he added.

Chargebee provides an end-to-end revenue management platform for businesses employing a subscription model used globally by over 4,500 customers, including Fujitsu and Freshworks, says information in its website.

Chargebee has raised $468.2 million across eight rounds of funding. This includes $250 million led by Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global Management in February 2022.

Freshworks

Listed on the Nasdaq, Freshworks in a statement on its exposure with SVB said that it has been a customer of the bank since its early days. As it grew, it brought on larger, diversified banks such as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS.

The vast majority of cash and marketable securities today is not held at SVB. The company uses SVB and several other banks for normal operations (receiving customer payments, processing payroll and payments to our vendors). The company’s exposure to the current SVB situation is minimal, relative to our overall balance sheet. We are working with our customers and vendors who were using our SVB account to migrate to alternate bank accounts.

“We do not foresee any disruption to our employees or customers,” the statement said.

Globally, over 50,000 companies use Freshworks’ SaaS to enable a better customer experience and employee experience. Some of its customers are Bridgeston, Synergy and Honda, according to its website.

