Chennai has fastest wireline broadband, Mumbai tops in mobile internet speeds

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Chennai and Mumbai have the fastest mean fixed broadband and mobile download speeds respectively, according to a new report by Ookla, the company which owns Speedtest.
On comparing the fixed and mobile download speeds in the 15 largest cities in India, the reports shows Chennai had by far the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband (51.07 Mbps), followed by Bengaluru (42.50 Mbps) and Hyderabad (41.68 Mbps). The slowest download speeds were measured in Nagpur (20.10 Mbps), followed by Pune (22.78 Mbps) and Kanpur (23.20 Mbps).
Mobile download speeds, which include all cellular technologies, showed somewhat less variation from city to city. This includes Mumbai (11.87 Mbps), Indore (11.80 Mbps), Visakhapatnam (11.74 Mbps), Hyderabad (11.48) and Kolkata (11.46 Mbps) had the fastest mobile download speeds. The slowest mean download speed measured in Lucknow (8.94 Mbps).
Overall, mobile download speeds were relatively flat in India, fluctuating between 10.63 Mbps and 11.18 Mbps during April-September 2019.
Mean fixed broadband download speeds in India rose by 16.5 per cent during last two quarters
India is the leader in mean fixed broadband download speed amongst other neighboring countries with Bangladesh at 24.02 Mbps and Pakistan, with flat speeds between 8.54 and 9.14 Mbps. The report highlights that with Reliance Jio’s rollout of its new GigaFiber service in India in early September, the fixed broadband speeds will continue to increase country-wide.
As per the findings of the report, 4G availability continues to improve in India. India’s 4G Availability was relatively high at 87.9% across providers during Q2-Q3 2019. For comparison, 4G Availability was 58.9% in Pakistan and 58.7% in Bangladesh during the same period.
Ookla compared coverage data for over 231,274,713 samples from Speedtest® Android users across Indian mobile operators in Q2-Q3 2019 to benchmark India’s 4G Availability against other markets in the region.
The report is a result of performance data from over 21 million consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest and coverage data from over 2.5 billion coverage scans on 2.4 million devices during Q2-Q3 2019.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism