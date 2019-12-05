Chennai is the home to India's Gadget Geeks

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
In a study by Mahindra ‘Life slices’, Chennai ranks number 1 in owning personal gadgets and are the nation’s Gadget Geeks (GGs). Surprisingly, Hyderabad and Banglore have taken the second and third spot respectively, despite Banglore being the ‘Silicon valley of India’ housing the highest number of techies and start-up businesses.
Chennai’s ranking reflects the fact that 86 per cent of householders own VR glasses, 77 per cent own smart watches, and 78 per cent own wireless charging devices in their homes. Other interesting findings include that Chennai owns the highest volume of smart –home gadgets, while Pune holds the least.
The real estate and infrastructure development arm of Mahindra Group, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) launched Mahindra ‘Life-slices’, a new series that analyzes the living patterns, lifestyles and homes of different people.
Sunil Sharma, Chief Customer Officer, Mahindra Lifespaces, said, “These are the first findings from our ‘Life-slices’ series where we will be revealing insights and anecdotes about the way Indians live today, their aspirations for the future and how we – within the real estate sector – can best meet them.”
“Increasing affordability of data plans and wider choice of data based options has resulted in most smart home gadgets being Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. People are looking to raise convenience and quality of life by raising the tech levels of their home with the latest and innovative gadgets”, explains Sharma.
This study was undertaken amongst 1000 plus households in seven cities including Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Jaipur by Nielsen (India) Private Limited.
