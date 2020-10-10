Chinese app Tuber provides legal way to get over the great firewall

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
A developer backed by Chinese cybersecurity giant 360 Security Technology Inc. has introduced a browser that allows mainland Chinese users to access previously blocked sites like Google and Facebook, partially bypassing Beijing’s Great Firewall.
The browser, named Tuber, requires mobile number registration before use. That makes users browsing activities traceable and can identify people because smartphone numbers are linked to unique Chinese identification numbers.
Blocked websites that can be accessed via Tuber include YouTube, Instagram and The New York Times.
The app appears to be providing a government-approved platform for the nation’s 904 million netizens to legally visit overseas websites.
Mainland Chinese use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to bypass the Great Firewall -- the name given to the entity which has blocked an array of foreign Internet services, from Gmail to Twitter, for over a decade.
China regularly cracks down on illegal VPN services, eliminating VPN apps from the stores of both Alphabet Inc’s Android and Apple Inc’s iOS.
The app has attracted five million downloads on Huawei Technologies Co’s app store as of Saturday morning.
It has been available for download since at least late September, according to online posts.
There are numerous WeChat posts about it, and a reporter from state media outlet Global Times promoted the app in a Twitter post. Tuber is currently only available for Android phones, according to its website.
Tuber appears to be providing censored search results for YouTube. A search of President Xi Jinpings name in Chinese yielded only seven video clips uploaded by three accounts claiming to be television stations in Shanghai, Tianjin and Macau. Searching for Xis name in English yielded no results at all.
The parent company of Tubers developer is controlled by Chinese billionaire and tech mogul Zhou Hongyi, who delisted his security company Qihoo 360 from New York in mid-2016 and aligned himself with Chinas national interest. The U.S. Department of Commerce in May sanctioned two of Zhous companies among 24 entities it said posed national-security concerns.
A public relations employee at 360 Security declined to provide immediate comment. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which regulates the internet industry, didnt respond to calls and emails from Bloomberg News on Saturday, which is a work day in the country.
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...