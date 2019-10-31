Chip maker Xilinx opens R&D centre, to double headcount

Nasdaq-listed chip maker Xilinx has expanded its operations in India with a new research and development centre here on Thursday.

The biggest facility for the firm outside of its US headquarters at San Jose in California, the new R&D centre houses about 1,000 employees, or one-fifth of Xilinx’s global workforce.

Starting with a team of 60 employees in 2006, the firm moved its operations to the four lakh sq ft space at the Knowledge City in Madhapur here.

The facility can accommodate double the number of employees that it houses now, Victor Peng, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xilinx, has said.

“The facility will help drive our next phase of regional growth with plans to double the headcount in the country in the next few years,” he said.

“We have doubled the number in five years,” he said.

“It will drive continued advancements in our hardware and software products including the new adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) devices and Vitis Unified Software Platform,” he said.

Ajay Naini, Vice-President of Engineering and Hyderabad Site Director for Xilinx, said “The new facility will be the centre of Xilinx innovation in the country.”