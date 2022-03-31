Chrome OS 100 brings new launcher design to Chromebooks

Google is rolling out the 100th version of Chrome OS with a new launcher design for Chromebook users.

The update offers improved search capabilities, the ability to edit text with voice, and to create GIFs with the camera app.

With this update, Chrome will open in the corner, similar to the Start menu on Windows. The web search upgrade will provide detailed results on the launcher UI.

Chrome OS will also include a new dictation feature allowing users to type or edit the text in any field with voice. Users can delete and move the cursor by speaking.

The GIF mode on Chromebook Camera app allows users to capture a 5-second GIF and instantly share it on social media.

Google also announced updates for the benefit of students. The new YouTube will support offline video playback. They can add their school accounts to Family Link for home accessing resources on Chromebook. Google’s Admin console has a new report informing IT administrators about the devices that requires attention.