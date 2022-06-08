Chromebooks, Google Classroom, Google Meet get new features

Google has announced a range of new features across Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Google Meet for teachers and students.

Chromebook updates

Google is adding the ability to create screencasts and cast to a big screen with Chromebooks. “We’re adding new features like the Screencast app, built into Chrome OS in M103, where you can record, trim, share and view transcribed screencasts — and create a custom library of videos automatically saved in Google Drive,” Google said in a blog post.

Further, Cast moderator, a new mode coming to select devices with Google TV will enable both educators and students to wirelessly share their Chromebook screen to a class display using an access code. This will allow only those in the same classroom as the display to be able to cast.

Enhancements in Google Classroom

It is also rolling out new integrations and tools for Google Classroom to improve teachers’ day-to-day tasks and help students grow their skills. Practice sets, a new feature in Google Classroom will enable teachers to transform their existing content into interactive assignments.

The feature leans into adaptive learning by giving students instant feedback on their answers and real-time support if they get stuck. It provides automated insights for teachers to identify potential gaps in students’ understanding.

Practice sets are now globally available in beta, and in English only, for Google Workspace for Education customers with the Education Plus or the Teaching and Learning Editions. Add-ons will be available with the Education Plus or Teaching and Learning Edition.

It is also expanding its roster import feature in Google Workspace for Education Plus to an additional 15 countries, in partnership with Elevate Data Sync, so class lists can automatically be synced with student information systems.

Google Meet features

It is adding features on Google Meet for those using the Google Workspace for Education Teaching & Learning and Plus editions. Meet calls can now be auto-transcribed directly into a Google Doc for easy lesson reviews and the ability to search for keywords and concepts.

It is also introducing Picture in Picture in Meet to help educators navigate other tabs in Chrome while viewing four tiles of students in a Meet call. Further, it also adding the ability to add polls and Q&A to Live-streams, and live-stream directly to YouTube.