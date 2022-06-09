CIE selects 10 deeptech start-ups for summer cohort

Avishkar Deep Tech, Ojas Medtech, Media Tech accelerators to groom start-ups

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at the IIIT (Hyderabad) has selected 10 start-ups for the summer cohort. The hand-picked startups would be incubated at its Avishkar Deep Tech, Ojas Medtech and Media Tech accelerators. For Media Tech cohort, it is the maiden cohort.

Between the former two accelerators, the centre organised over 20 cohorts for 26 start-ups in the domains of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and digital health.

“We have shortlisted 10 start-ups from a pool of 150 start-ups. The accelerators have begun mentoring the start-ups from June 2,” Ramesh Loganathan, Chief Operating Officer of CIE-IIIT-H, has said.

Seed funding

They will be offered up to ₹40 lakh in seed fund as they progress through the six-month programme, which would on Business Strategy, GoToMarket Plan, Technical Review and domain-specific mentorship.

Co-creation Consulting and SucSeed Indovation Fund are also partners in the summer cohort programmme.

“We have incubated over 400 startups in the last 14 years. Our accelerator programmes are nurturing about 10-15 deeptech startups every year,” he said.

The start-ups incubated at the CIE have cumulatively raised about ₹200 crore in funding and created over 2,000 jobs.

The 10 start-ups that were shortlisted for the programme include: CloudWorx, Projexel, Drona Automations, NavaDesign and Innovations, PlebC, Astromeda, Joly Ai, Contelligenz, NeuralSync and Choira.