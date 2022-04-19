Cigniti bags $10-m ACV deal

Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance, software quality engineering and testing solutions company, has signed a $10- million worth ACV (annual contract value) deal with ‘one of the largest and oldest financial services and investment firms’ in the US.
The deal is aimed at accelerating the US firm’s digital transformation journey.
“The deal has potential to grow in the next few years. This engagement covers a gamut of services including Infrastructure Automation, Chaos Engineering, security, and performance assurance,” Cigniti Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Chakkilam, said in a statement on Tuesday.
