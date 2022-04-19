hamburger

Cigniti bags $10-m ACV deal

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, April 19 | Updated on: Apr 19, 2022
Artificial intelligence (AI) advisor or robo-advisor in stock financial market technology. Shaking hands of male investor and 3d rendering robot. Abstract graph stock exchange background. | Photo Credit: JIRAROJ PRADITCHAROENKUL

Deal aimed at accelerating the US firm’s digital transformation journey

Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance, software quality engineering and testing solutions company, has signed a $10- million worth ACV (annual contract value) deal with ‘one of the largest and oldest financial services and investment firms’ in the US.

The deal is aimed at accelerating the US firm’s digital transformation journey.

“The deal has potential to grow in the next few years. This engagement covers a gamut of services including Infrastructure Automation, Chaos Engineering, security, and performance assurance,” Cigniti Chief Executive Officer Srikanth Chakkilam, said in a statement on Tuesday.

