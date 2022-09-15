Cigniti gets interim injunction against ex-staff in US

Cigniti Technologies, a testing, digital assurance and digital engineering services company, has said that a Dallas (the US) Country District Court has passed an interim injunction in favour of the company in a case related to ‘fraud’ by a few of its former employees.

“The court has found supporting evidence that a few former employees had indulged in breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with prospective and existing contracts of Cigniti, for fraud, and conspiracy,” it informed the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The company said it informed the exchanges in December 2021 that it initiated proceedings against a few of its employees for committing fraud and breach of fiduciary duties.

“The court in its interim injunction said that the said individuals and others were directly or indirectly soliciting or accepting business from Cigniti’s clients from October 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021,” the company said in the communication to the exchanges.