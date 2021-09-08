Cigniti opens centre in Prague

Cigniti Technologies, an engineering and software testing services company, has opened an office in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, expanding its global footprint in the European Union.

“This will help us meet the growing digital transformation needs of leading enterprises based in the region. We are currently serving enterprises from eight countries in the Europe and the UK,” Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer of Cigniti, has said.

“This new office will enable us to be more agile and responsive towards the needs of our existing clients in the region and serve them from close proximity. This will also be the nearshore delivery centre for our clients in the UK and EU and tap into the rich talent pool available locally” Nanda Padmaraju, Cigniti’s Head of the Rest of the World business, said.