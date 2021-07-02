Cigniti opens office in Singapore

Cigniti Technologies, a software testing services company, has opened an office in Singapore.

“As more and more enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region look to align their transformation roadmaps to leverage the benefits of automation, artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things, we will provide customers insights, advisory and services to accelerate their digital and business transformation,” said Nanda Padmaraju, Cigniti’s head of RoW (Rest of the World) business.

“As we looked at expanding our presence in the Asia-Pacific, Singapore was a natural choice as it is a global business hub, with great connectivity, technologically sophisticated infrastructure, and overall a supportive business ecosystem and government,” said Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer of Cigniti.

“We are already working with several enterprises in Singapore as their strategic quality engineering partner. Our new office in Singapore will enable us to be more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients in the region and serve them better,” he said.