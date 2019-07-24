Info-tech

Cigniti Q1 net dips to ₹28.50 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Cigniti Technologies, a software testing and quality engineering services company, has reported a lower net profit of ₹28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against ₹39.15 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The firm said the net profit for the first quarter last year included a one-time reversal of tax provision amounting ₹13.62 crore in Cigniti Technologies Inc, USA.

It registered a consolidated revenue of ₹207.57 crore in the quarter as against ₹194.71 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBIDTA was put at ₹31.64 crore in the quarter as against ₹28.18 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

“We have started our first quarter of the fiscal year with good performance, which is in line with our future plans. We would continue our efforts in expanding the business globally and maintaining a healthy order book,” CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

