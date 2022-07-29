Cigniti Q1 PAT up by 51% at ₹31 crore

Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance and engineering services company, has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹31 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹20.42 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 51.8 per cent.

It registered a revenue of ₹378 crore in the quarter as against ₹264.36 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 43 per cent.

“We have a few multi-million dollar wins in the quarter and this will accelerate our growth in the coming quarters,” said CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Cigniti.

“The acquisition of Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr), which offers artificial intelligence/machine learning, data and blockchain engineering services, will enable us to become a leader in digital assurance and digital engineering services,” he said in a statement.