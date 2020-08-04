Cigniti Q1 profit rises to ₹29 crore

Cigniti Technologies Limited, a software testing and quality engineering services company, has posted a net profit of ₹29.11 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against ₹28.50 crore in the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue from operations for the first quarter stood at ₹218.40 crore as against ₹207.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

“We have witnessed sustained growth performance backed by increased efficiency and new opportunities. We are optimistic on new growth prospects and new strategies in the post-Covid world with the emergence of digital innovation,” CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Top five clients contributed 20.2 per cent of the revenue. The North American contributed 90 per cent to the revenues, followed by the UK and Europe with 6 per cent and the rest of the world the remaining 4 per cent.