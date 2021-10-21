Cigniti Q2 PAT declines

Cigniti Technologies, a quality engineering and software testing solutions company, has reported a lower profit of ₹ 22.17 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹ 25.22 crore, showing a decline of 12 per cent.

The firm reported a revenue of ₹ 307.90 crore in the quarter as against ₹ 221 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 39 per cent.

The top 5 clients contributed about 20.5 per cent to the company’s revenues.