Cigniti Q2 profit down at ₹25 crore

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Cigniti, a software testing solutions firm, has reported a net profit of ₹25.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹35.72 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
It registered a revenue of ₹221.20 crore in the quarter as against ₹214.60 crore in the same quarter last year.
“The firm reported a profit after tax of ₹25.22 crore after one-time tax adjustment of ₹8.95 crore on account of tax assessment for earlier years of the US subsidiary Cigniti Technologies,” a Cigniti statement has said.
“We were able to deliver a good performance in our second quarter and maintain the momentum of growth,” CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, has said.
The revenue from top 5 clients contributed about 20.5 per cent of the total revenue in the quarter. The banking, financial services and insurance; retail and e-commerce; and travel and transport sectors contributed the most to the revenues.
While North America and Canada contributed the lion’s share of 90 per cent of the revenues, the UK and Europe chipped in 6 per cent and the rest of the world 4 per cent.
The firm registered a net profit of ₹54.32 crore in the first half of the financial year ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹64.22 crore in the same period previous year.
The revenue for the first half stood at ₹439.60 crore (₹422.18 crore) in the first half of the financial year.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...