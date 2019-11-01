Cigniti Q2 profit falls to ₹36 crore

Cigniti Technologies, a software testing and quality engineering services company, has posted revenues of ₹214 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against ₹205 crore in the comparable quarter previous year, showing a growth of 5 per cent.

The net profit for the quarter fell to ₹35.72 crore in the quarter from ₹49.52 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

For the first half, the consolidated revenues were put at ₹422 crore as against ₹399.67 crore, a growth of 6 per cent. The net profit for the period stood at ₹64.22 crore (₹88.68 crore), CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Cigniti Technologies, has said.