Info-tech

Cigniti Q2 profit falls to ₹36 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Cigniti Technologies, a software testing and quality engineering services company, has posted revenues of ₹214 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against ₹205 crore in the comparable quarter previous year, showing a growth of 5 per cent.

The net profit for the quarter fell to ₹35.72 crore in the quarter from ₹49.52 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

For the first half, the consolidated revenues were put at ₹422 crore as against ₹399.67 crore, a growth of 6 per cent. The net profit for the period stood at ₹64.22 crore (₹88.68 crore), CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Cigniti Technologies, has said.

Published on November 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pegasus: How does the malware sneak into a victim’s phone?