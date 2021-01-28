Cigniti Q3 profit down at ₹26 cr

Cigniti Technolgies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, has posted a net profit of ₹26.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against ₹28.11 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹32 crore (₹28.62 crore) in the quarter.

The company registered revenues of ₹224 crore in the quarter as against ₹216.75 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

“The third quarter has been a successful quarter for the company with promising numbers and sustained growth. We plan on capitalising on this momentum going forward,” CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Cigniti, said on Friday.