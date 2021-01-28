Info-tech

Cigniti Q3 profit down at ₹26 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Cigniti Technolgies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, has posted a net profit of ₹26.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against ₹28.11 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹32 crore (₹28.62 crore) in the quarter.

The company registered revenues of ₹224 crore in the quarter as against ₹216.75 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

“The third quarter has been a successful quarter for the company with promising numbers and sustained growth. We plan on capitalising on this momentum going forward,” CV Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Cigniti, said on Friday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
Quarterly Results
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.