Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance and digital engineering services company, has posted a net profit of ₹49.24 crore in the fourth quarter, showing a growth of 118 per cent.

During the quarter, the company registered a revenue of ₹425 crore, up by 23.5 per cent.

“We have grown by 32 per cent in revenue in comparison to the previous year and expanded in margins substantially. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per share and a special dividend of ₹2.50 per share, marking the milestone of completing 25 years,” C V Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Cigniti has achieved outstanding financial results in #Q4 & for the #financialyear ending March 2023. The company posted a 𝟯𝟮.𝟳% increase in revenue and an 𝟴𝟯.𝟵% increase in EBITDA for FY23 compared to FY22.



For the full year, it reported a net profit of ₹168.32 crore, showing a growth of 83.5 per cent.