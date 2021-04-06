Info-tech

CII to hold Master Class on cybersecurity

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 06, 2021

Intending to increase awareness ofcybersecurity and cyber threats, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise a Master Class on Cyber Security on April 22 and 23.

Targetted at the information technology teams of small, medium or large businesses, the online training course would expose the cybersecurity space’s best practices.

There will be demonstrations of live hacking and applications to safeguard the networks.

The Master Class comprise sessions on the basics of cybersecurity; how to implement cybersecurity applications in an organisation; where to start; how to identify weak spots; and the importance of having a cybersecurity policy, a CII statement said.

