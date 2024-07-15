Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday agreed to consider listing a plea by Vodafone-Idea to correct alleged errors in the computation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the telecom service provider, orally mentioned the plea before the Chief Justice.

A curative petition against the dismissal of earlier pleas seeking correction of alleged errors in AGR-related dues is yet to be listed before a Bench, the telecom service provider (TSP) said.

In July 2021, the apex court, in an order, had said what TSPs really wanted, under the guise of correcting “arithmetical errors”, was a recalculation of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) running into crores.

The court had at the time said that applications filed by the telecom majors to “correct” Math mistakes, which at “first blush” look “innocuous”, was a roundabout way to recompute their AGR debts - a path expressly forbidden by the Supreme Court in an earlier order

In a September 2020 judgment, the apex court had ordered the TSPs to pay annual 10 per cent instalments, commencing from April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2031.