Infosys has announced it has collaborated with Clearstream, the post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange organisation and a provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration supported the Generation 2 launch of Clearstream’s D7 platform, a digital post-trade platform allowing market participants to issue securities digitally.

Dennis Gada, executive vice president and global head of banking & financial services at Infosys, said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, on their digital transformation journey towards the D7 platform for issuance of securities. This integration has empowered them to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify their technology landscape, and effectively manage regulatory changes, all while fostering sustainable growth,” adding this transformation sets an example for future modernisation and digitisation of the securities and stock exchange industry.

The company said it assisted Clearstream in this project by driving end-to-end implementation, customisation, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure to unlock the value of asset tokenisation and digital assets.

Daniel Besse, the CTO of Clearstream, said, “The successful release of D7 Generation 2 is a major achievement, making the digital issuance process faster, easier, and more efficient. The enhanced platform lays the foundation for future digitisation of financial markets as adapting to market changes can be done expeditiously. Being an innovation pacesetter in the securities industry, Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today, which is more than any digital issuance platform globally.”

