Clodura.AI, an innovator in AI-driven sales prospecting solutions, has raised $2 million (₹16 crore) in pre-Series A funding round led by Bharat Innovation Fund with additional backing from Malpani Ventures. The funding will fuel the enhancement of Clodura.AI’s platform which leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI (GenAI) to streamline the sales process from prospecting to closure.

Clodura.AI helps sales professionals find decision-makers, gather actionable sales intelligence, automate outreach campaigns, and create a 10X sales pipeline. The platform supports sales professionals by providing consistently updated quality data, enabling precise targeting and effective communication.

The company’s AI platform uses LLMs and GenAI to streamline the sales process, from prospecting to closing deals. Clodura.AI’s email cadence capabilities will help sales professionals generate more interactions and book more meetings. By automating sales outreach, including the ‘when and how to reach the right sales prospects’ with personalization and customization, the platform claims to eliminate the manual drudgery of creating and sending sales outreach emails and follow-ups.

Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, said, “We are thrilled to receive this investment, which will allow us to push the boundaries of what AI can do in sales prospecting. Clodura.AI is not just a tool, but a crucial sales companion along the entire sales journey, enhancing every step with advanced AI to ensure salespersons close more deals.”

Clodura.AI offers global coverage with a real-time database including 600 million+ contacts, 18 million+ companies, and 120 million+ direct dials, maintaining a 95 per cent accuracy rate. The platform enables hyper-targeted prospecting using advanced search filters and provides firmographic, technographic, and intent data to identify Total Addressable Market (TAM) and expand sales outreach.

Aniruddha Malpani, Partner, Malpani Ventures, commented, “We are pleased to back Clodura.AI again in this Pre-Series A round as it aligns with our belief in applying transformative technology for real-world use cases. We are confident that Clodura’s innovative use of Generative AI will set a new benchmark in enabling sales professionals to achieve efficiency and success in their prospecting & outreach efforts.”

The funding will enable Clodura.AI to further develop its AI capabilities and expand its user base, continuing its mission to transform the sales process with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive data-driven insights.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit