Cloud computing firm Apptio opens CoE in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Apptio Inc, a provider of software that fuels digital transformation, has opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) here.

The CoE was created to support Apptio’s global expansion in response to increased demand for its cloud and financial management software, a company press statement said.

Attracting India talent

With this new office, Apptio, which already has 1,000-plus employees globally and a customer base that includes 50 per cent of the Fortune 100 firms, will expand its workforce and cement its position as the market leader for fuelling digital transformation.

Apptio plans to triple its team of data scientists and developers in Bengaluru by the end of 2019.

Apptio is in the process of developing a permanent presence for 300 people in Bengaluru.

Such a facility is a significant investment that enables it to attract top talent, support international customers and build long-term success for the business across the APAC region.

