Cloud data firm Informatic opens new R&D facility

Informatic, a US-based enterprise cloud data management company, has expanded its India operations by moving its research and development activity into a 23,000 sqft facility here.
“We have about 150 employees in the Hyderabad facility. We will double the headcount in the next two years,” said Amit Walia, Informatica’s President (Products and Marketing).
The firm, with revenues of $1.3 billion, has about 5,000 employees globally with 1,700 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai facilities.
“Our headcount is growing at about 20 per cent annually,” said Walia. The Hyderabad facility, built with an investment of $2 million, would work products like data catalogues and data security.
Walia said, “India is evolving as a good market for us. We have clients like the Indian Oil Corporation that uses data solutions to serve their customers better.”
He added, “It uses the solutions to manage the gas subsidies and ensure the right subsidy component going to the right beneficiary.”
