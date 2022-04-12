Cloud manufacturing start-up Frigate raises $1,75,000

Chennai-based cloud manufacturing startup Frigate has raised $175,000 in an oversubscribed pre-seed round from ‘strategic’ investors, including Vel Kanniappan, an angel investor and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Founder of Zetwerk. The new funding will be used to further strengthen Frigate’s technology stack, says a company release.

The company is developing an AI-enabled platform by identifying the topology of the design and sending it to the right machines available in its platform to manufacture the same by connecting machines via the Industrial Internet of ThingsI.

Frigate plans to set up offices in Chennai and Bengaluru to increase the headcount to 100+ within the next fiscal.

Founded in 2021, Frigate is an On-Demand Cloud manufacturing marketplace platform that provides risk-free and affordable fabrication, 3D printing, and CNC machining services for OEMs, SMEs, and startups, the release said.