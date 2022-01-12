Cloud Security, AI, Risk management will be key trends for Data Protection in 2022 says Dell study

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Growth of malware, ransomware, and breaches is on the rise, says the latest Global Data Protection Index by Dell Technologies. The report highlights that 70 per cent of respondents in India believe emerging technologies — such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, AI, and machine learning pose a risk to data protection, and the lack of data protection solutions for newer technologies is one of the top three data protection challenges for organisations.
Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India said, “In the coming year, we see three trends that will cement the course for the cybersecurity and data protection landscape.” These are — increase in cloud services and corresponding data protection threatsto help ensure consistent configuration management and establish a baseline of best practices for compliance in the coming year. Industry initiatives like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) can bring broader visibility to cloud infrastructure and assets.
Increased awareness around industry initiatives such as Security Orchestration, Automation and Responseas threat detection is only half of the equation, the report opined. Businesses need automated incident response technology to address the growing volume of cyber threats, multiple tools causing IT complexity, and skill shortages, it added.
There was a need for Unified Visibility and Controlas 70 per cent of breaches originate at the endpoints, the study noted. Therefore, enterprises will increasingly look for unified and proactive security measures to defend their landscape of technology assets, spanning legacy endpoints, mobile, and cloud workloads without overburdening staff and in-house management resources.
During the 14thHacking and Cybersecurity Briefing in Nov 2021, officials said that cyber-crimes have gone up by almost 500 percent in India during the last two years.
There is no doubt the industry has moved to a stage where it is cognizant of the emerging security concerns, but the key to eliminating the bias towards actioning against the same is through proactive evaluation, monitoring and counter-attack the study concluded.
